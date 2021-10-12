Man charged after officers find more than 6 ounces of marijuana during search of Clarksburg residence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers located more than six ounces of marijuana during a search of a Clarksburg residence.

Christopher Williams

On Oct. 10, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on West Virginia Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

At the residence, officers came in contact with Christopher Williams, 38, of Clarksburg, who was in possessions of 141.38 grams of marijuana in six different bags, as well as numerous empty bags, paper bags and a digital scale, officers said.

A further search of the residence resulted in officers finding 57.09 grams of “marijuana cigarette roaches” and other drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition, as well as $843; the search warrant was given after 207.13 grams of marijuana was tied to Williams, according to the complaint.

Williams has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.