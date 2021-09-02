Man charged after officers find narcotics during traffic stop in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found narcotics during a traffic stop in White Hall.

Brandon Cottrell

On Sept. 1, officers with the White Hall Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 73 and Middletown Road in White Hall for not having a registration light, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Brandon Cottrell, 20, of Fairmont, they walked a K9 unit around to perform a free air sniff which resulted in a positive indication, officers said.

Upon a search of Cottrell’s vehicle, officers found 16.54 grams of meth, 3.51 grams of cocaine, a set of digital scales and a Taurus PT111 G2 9mm firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

Cottrell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.