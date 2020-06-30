Man charged after officers fine meth and other paraphernalia on his person during routine traffic stop in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after Bridgeport police officers said they found meth and other paraphernalia on his person during a routine traffic stop.

On June 29, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a routine patrol on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport when they ran a license plate on a Pontiac G6, according to a criminal complaint.

Before officers received a response on the registration, the vehicle pulled over at a GoMart and its occupants exited, officers said, and officers received word that the license plate was actually for a 2005 BMW.

Officers then returned to the GoMart, but the vehicle and passengers had moved to the Hampton Inn beside the GoMart, and officers then made contact with the vehicle’s driver who was still inside the Pontiac behind the hotel, according to the complaint.

Joshua Horner

The vehicle’s driver, identified as Joshua Horner, 37, of Lost Creek, was advised for the reason for the stop and was asked if there was anythign illegal in the vehicle, to which Horner replied that there was some Suboxone, officers said.

At that point, Horner removed a silver-colored container from his pocket that held four Suboxone pills, as well as a bag containing a white crystal-like substance, and Horner advised officers that the substance was methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

After finding the illegal substance on Horner’s person, officers asked if there was anything else illegal in the vehicle, to which Horner replied that there was a hard pastic container with a set of digital scales inside, which officers found, officers said.

During a search of Horner’s person, officers found “a large amount of U.S. currency;” when the methamphetamine was later weighed, it totaled 2.3 grams, according to the complaint.

Horner has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.