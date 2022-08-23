FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont Police officers charged a man with possession with intent after responding to an overdose in a gas station bathroom in Fairmont over the weekend.

Nathan Knight

On Sunday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of an overdose taking place in the restroom of the Sheetz gas station in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Nathan Knight in the Sheetz bathroom with “multiple articles of paraphernalia laying on the ground at his feet,” officers said.

Officers then performed a probable cause search of Knight’s bag, which resulted in officers locating “multiple packages of a white crystalline substance” which field tested positive as methamphetamine, a set of scales which had the same substance, as well as U.S. currency inside of a bag, according to the complaint.

Knight has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.