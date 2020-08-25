Man charged after officers respond to reckless driving complaint in Westover and find drugs in vehicle, police say

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers responded to a reckless driving complaint in Westover and said they found drugs in his vehicle.

On Aug. 24, officers with the Westover Police Department were dispatched to the Circle K on Holland Avenue in Westover in reference to a reckless driver in a black Nissan Sentra who had pulled into the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.

Duane Taylor

When officers arrived, they found the Sentra with two subjects inside and a male identified as Duane Taylor, 32, of Morgantown, with “his head down appearing to be slumped over,” officers said.

Officers made contact with Taylor to check on his welfare and “immediately observed several hypodermic syringes” on his lap, at which point officers told Taylor to put his hands on the vehicle’s steering wheel, according to the complaint.

A probable cause search was then conducted on the vehicle and officers found multiple sets of digital scales, multiple empty bags, a clear bag containing 11.6 grams of presumed methamphetamine, another bag containing presumed methamphetamine, a piece of aluminum foil containing presumed methamphetamine, as well as “other drug paraphernalia,” officers said.

Taylor has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.