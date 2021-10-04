Man charged after parole check of his Beverly residence results in troopers locating methamphetamine

BEVERLY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a parole check of his residence in Beverly results in troopers locating drugs.

On Oct. 1, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to assist parole officers who found a controlled substance at an individual’s residence, according to a criminal complaint.

Shawn Howell

While en route, troopers were informed that parole officers had found methamphetamine at the residence of Shawn Howell, 39, of Beverly, troopers said.

Due to parole officers waiting for troopers to arrive before searching Howell’s room, parole officers perform a search of Howell’s person and backpack, which resulted in officers locating 12.38 grams of methamphetamine and “a sorting device,” according to the complaint.

Troopers placed Howell into custody when they arrived on the scene, troopers said.

Howell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.