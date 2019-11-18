Man charged after police allegedly find drugs, loaded gun in his sedan and Bridgeport hotel room

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man is in custody after police said they searched his car and hotel room in Bridgeport, finding drugs and a loaded gun in the process.

On Nov. 16, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department arrived at the Super 8 Motel on Barnetts Run Road in Bridgeport in reference to a disturbance in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers learned that, prior to their arrival, two males had gotten into a verbal disagreement, and on of the men entered a gray sedan to drive to room 123, officers said. When officers arrived on scene, they saw the man going into room 123, according to the complaint.

Timothy Johnson

When officers knocked on the door, a man identified as Timothy Johnson, 32, of Bridgeport, answered, officers said. Officers then performed a pat down search on Johnson, finding an Altoids can with a little over three fourths of a gram of marijuana and 9.14 grams of methamphetamine inside of it, according to the complaint.

Officers then asked Johnson if there was anything else in the room, to which he replied there was a firearm in the room’s desk, which officers found to be loaded, officers said.

At that point, Johnson provided a consent for officers to search the room and his sedan, and in the room, officers found a little less than a gram of methamphetamine, a scale, many clear bags, a bowl with a small amount of marijuana in it, as well as multiple items of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint. In the sedan, officers said they recovered a little less than a gram of cocaine.

In his police interview, Johnson admitted to selling 0.36 grams of methamphetamine to the man he’d been arguing with earlier that day, and also that he used marijuana and methamphetamine on a daily basis, according to the complaint.

Johnson is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.