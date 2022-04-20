BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been arrested after he fled from officers in a stolen vehicle in Bridgeport.

Joshua Miller

On April 18, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, Joshua Miller, 36, of Buckhannon, ran from the traffic stop, and officers determined that the car had been reported stolen, officers said.

Officers chased Miller as he “fled onto Interstate 79 northbound and traveled at speeds over 100 miles per hour.” Police also said that Miller “used the shoulder to pass traffic on the right” while also “weaving between other vehicles in a reckless manner,” according to the complaint.

Miller has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $110,012 bond.