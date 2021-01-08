Man charged after police chase through Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a police chase through Morgantown.

On Jan. 7, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were traveling on Monongahela Boulevard when they observed a Gray BMW traveling “well above” the posted 45 mile per hour speed limit, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers checked the vehicle’s speed on their radar, it showed that the BMW was traveling at 81 miles per hour, and officers turned around to attempt a traffic stop on the vehicle, which officers later learned was driven by Ryan Braithwaite, 28, of Pusglove, officers said.

After officers got behind Braithwaite, they activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens, but he disregarded the signal to stop and “continued to travel,” eventually pulling behind a pick-up truck but still not pulling over, according to the complaint.

When the truck began to stop, Braithewaite appeared to do the same, however, he then “quickly swerved around the truck and accelerated away,” officers said.

Officers then caught up with Braithewaite once again, pulling up beside his vehicle and motioning for him to pull over, but Braithewaite did not comply, according to the complaint.

After following Braithwaite on Rt. 7 West, officers were able to pull him over at the R & R Hot Spot, at which point he “jumped out of the car and tossed his keys” to someone waiting in the parking, officers said.

At that point, Braithewaite “turned as if he was going to run,” but then listened to officers’ commands “to get on the ground,” according to the complaint.

Braithewaite has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.