Man charged after police find drugs during traffic stop in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been arrested after police said they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.

On May 26, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were patrolling the area of W.Va. Rt. 50 when they observed a black Chevy Malibu swerve into the opposite lane of traffic, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then initiated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in order to stop the vehicle, and the Malibu pulled over in the parking lot of Cleveland Brothers, officers said.

When officers made contact the vehicle’s driver the officers informed him the reason for the stop and asked the two passengers in the vehicle for identification, according to the complaint.

A K9 unit also arrived on scene and the three occupants of the vehicle were removed in order for officers to make sure they didn’t have any weapons on them, officers said.

Eric Chocky

One f the occupants, Eric Chocky, 21, of Rosemont, had a needle in his right boot, and the K9 unit returned a positive indication on the Malibu, according to the complaint.

When officers searched the vehicle, they said they found “a large amount” of drug paraphernalia and two bags which field-tested positive for methamphetamine in a cooler which Chocky claimed was his, according to the complaint.

The methamphetamine was weighed and the first bag contained 79.92 grams and the second bag contained 5.33 grams.

Chocky is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000.