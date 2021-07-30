Man charged after police find heroin while investigating gunshot in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after police find heroin while investigating a gunshot in Morgantown.

On July 29, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were on patrol in the area of Ed Dunn Road in Morgantown when they spotted a suspicious vehicle driving “with no lights on,” according to a criminal complaint.

A few moments after noticing the vehicle, officers “heard one gunshot come from the area where the vehicle went,” the officer said.

Calvin Edgell

When officers responded to the area, they met the occupants of a different vehicle who stated that “‘Wes’ had fired a gun at them,” and officers later made contact with Calvin “Wes” Edgell, 31, of Morgantown, according to the complaint.

While speaking with Edgell, he “admitted to firing the gun to protect his property” and gave officers consent to retrieve the firearm from the residence, officers said.

Once inside Edgell’s residence, officers “spotted several items known to be used in packaging and sale of a controlled substance,” as well as “what looked like packaged drugs in a green container,” according to the complaint.

After receiving consent from Edgell to search his vehicle, officers “located 16 bags of what Edgell identified as being heroin,” as well as a single bag of methamphetamine, officers said.

At that time, officers filed for then executed a search warrant on Edgell’s residence, wherein they found “more heroin,” packaging equipment, digital scales and ‘cut,’ according to the complaint.

Edgell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.