Man charged after Elkins officers find 2 children living in unfit conditions

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after Elkins police officers said they had to force their way into a residence deemed unfit to live for the children present.

On June 27, officers with the Elkins Police Department received a walk-up complaint from a woman advising that she had been locked out of her home, according to a criminal complaint.

Billy Evans

The person who locked the woman out of her home was identified as Billy Evans, 38, of Elkins, and that there were two minors in the residence, officers said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found all the doors and windows were locked, and the woman who alerted officers of the incident gave permission for them to kick in the door to the garage, according to the complaint.

As officers entered the residence, they said they heard children crying and then observed the two children standing in a bedroom with Evans asleep on the bed.

Officers woke Evans, and he “looked at officers and proceeded to fall back to sleep,” during which time the officers found an uncapped syringe next to a child’s cup in the living room, as well as “multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia” and a bag with methamphetamine residue, according to the complaint.

Also throughout the residence were large knives in reach of the children, as well as “an abundance of bugs and spiders,” “a large amount of dirt” in each of the rooms and “large amounts of dirty clothes and trash,” officers said.

There was “a small amount of food” when officers looked in the kitchen and refrigerator and that there was a “large amount of mold and mildew” in the showers and walls of the bathrooms, according to the complaint.

When officers spoke with Evans, he informed them that “he did not to any drugs besides Suboxone,” and that “he needed to snort Suboxone early in the mornings when he woke up” in order to take care of the kids, officers said.

Evans has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating serious risk of bodily injury or death. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.