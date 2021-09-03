Man charged after police pursuit through Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a police pursuit through Fairmont.

On Sept. 3, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were on routine patrol in the area of Locust Avenue near Bryant Street in Fairmont when they saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection, according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, later found to be driven by Curtis Shaffer, 36, of Fairmont, but Shaffer “then continued without slowing down or stopping,” officers said.

Curtis Shaffer

The pursuit reached speeds of 65 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile-per-hour zone. Shaffer turned onto Fleming Avenue and then onto Barry Street before coming to a stop at a residence, according to a complaint.

While officers spoke with Shaffer, they “observed his eyes to be bloodshot,” and he “admitted to consuming one drink,” officers said.

When officers asked Shaffer to perform a field sobriety test, he refused, but did comply to a preliminary breathalyzer which showed his blood alcohol level to be .084, according to the complaint.

Shaffer has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.