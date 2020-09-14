Man charged after police pursuit through Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a police pursuit through Morgantown.

On Sept. 12, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a nursing home in Morgantown in reference to a “wanted male” on the property, according to a criminal complaint.

Timothy Brooks

Deputies were advised that Timothy Brooks, 30, of Morgantown, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a malicious wounding incident and that he was parked outside of the nursing home in a black Ford Escape, deputies said.

Upon responding to the area, deputies observed Brooks pulling out of the parking lot and slowed down as he observed deputies approach, then began to rapidly accelerate down Mon Health Drive and turned onto Maple Drive, according to the complaint.

Deputies then began a pursuit of Brooks’ vehicle as he fled down Maple Drive hitting speeds between 75-80 miles per hour “while passing cars in the oncoming traffic lane and almost causing a wreck,” deputies said.

When the pursuit reached the Suncrest Town Center, Brooks “appeared to lose control” before turning into University Properties on Maple Drive before he “turned into a large gravel parking lot where he jumped out of the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Brooks “attempted to jump a fence” but had to continue fleeing on foot alongside the fence and “eventually surrendered” when deputies caught up with him, deputies said.

Deputies said Brooks was taken into custody “without incident,” and deputies also learned that there was a passenger in the vehicle whose “safety was also jeopardized by [Brooks’] flight,” according to the complaint.

Brooks has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,012 bond.