Man charged after police say he broke into Morgantown Chamber of Commerce

MORGANTOWN, W.Va, – A man has been arrested after police said he broke into the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department.

The release stated that at 5:19 p.m. on Saturday, Morgantown Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce. Officers arrived on scene and found a man leaving the rear door of the building.

Brian Singleton

The man was identified as Brian Singleton, 40, and was taken into custody without incident. Police then searched two backpacks that Singleton had in his possession, one of which contained suspected stolen property, according to the release. Officers said they also discovered damage to the business caused by Singleton in an attempt to disable the burglar alarm.

Singleton has been charged with breaking and entering and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment, according to the release. His bail has been set at $20,000.

Police said additional charges could be pending following further investigation.