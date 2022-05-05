SALEM, W.Va. — Man charged after probation officers find drugs, axes and swords within reach of a child at a residence in Salem.

On March 29, officers with the Salem Police Department were dispatched to a residence on East Main Street in Salem in order to assist probation officers who had two men in custody, according to a criminal complaint.

Delbert Davis

When officers arrived on scene at the apartment, they began a search which resulted in them locating “a sizable quantity of marijuana,” officers said.

Officers also located a “chamber loaded firearm,” as well as numerous bladed weapons which included knives, axes, swords and “were unsheathed and within access of” a child, according to the complaint.

In the search, officers found “numerous marijuana smoking pipes and lighters lying around and some were shaped as elephants and dinosaurs,” officers said.

A child at the residence was in the care of Delbert Davis, 46, of Salem, at the time of the search, according to the complaint.

Davis has been charged with child neglect creating serious risk of injury or death. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000.