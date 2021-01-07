Man charged after probation officers find drugs during search of Lost Creek residence

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A man has been charged after probation officers said they found drugs during a search of his residence in Lost Creek.

On Jan. 4, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a call to assist probation officers at a residence on Columbine Dr. in Lost Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

Alexander Mayle

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a probation officer on scene who advised that Alexander Mayle, 19, of Lost Creek, “was staying in a camper located on the property,” officers said.

A search of the room resulted in officers locating $4,660 in cash, as well as $145 and a green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana on Mayle’s person, according to the complaint.

Also during the search, officers said they found a backpack concealed in a compartment under the bed, the backpack contained three rounds of 410 ammunition, 129 grams of methamphetamine, nine grams of Fentanyl and 30 grams of a substance which tested to be a mixture of heroin, hydrocodone, lorazepam and Fentanyl.

Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.

Mayle had also received drug charges for two separate incidents in 2019.