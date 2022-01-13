Man charged after pursuit through Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a pursuit through Harrison County.

On Jan. 12, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were in the Salem area attempting to locate a stolen green Ford F-250 when they passed a vehicle matching the truck’s description, according to a criminal complaint.

Dale Lowther

While deputies “were attempting to get turned around to stop the vehicle,” the vehicle’s driver, Dale Lowther, 41, of Mount Clare, “turned off his head lights in an attempt to evade [deputies],” deputies said.

At that point, deputies activated their vehicle’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop Lowther, however, he “continued to flee with reckless indifference to the safety of others” as he drove “with no headlights through a dimly lit residential area,” as well as another road “where it was not lit,” according to the complaint.

After traveling more than 11 miles, Lowther “wreaked the vehicle,” and deputies were able to take him into custody, deputies said.

Lowther has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.