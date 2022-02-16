MASONTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged fled from police through Masontown.

On Feb. 15, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were in the area of W.Va. Rt. 7 in Masontown when they saw a Ford Ranger traveling southbound. It did not have a West Virginia inspection sticker and had a registration that expired in 2016, according to a criminal complaint.

Ricky Elvis Stout

When troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Ricky Elvis Stout, 47, “the vehicle started to travel at a high rate of speed,” before turning into the parking lot of Masontown Landscaping Business, troopers said.

At that point, troopers pulled behind Stout, who “circled around the parking lot” before “pulling back onto Rt. 7” toward Rohr Road, according to the complaint.

Troopers continued following Stout until he pulled into a driveway on Rohr Road. Then, Stout was taken out of the vehicle and placed into handcuffs; when troopers performed a search of Stout’s person, they found a plastic bag containing meth and another bag containing Suboxone, troopers said.

Stout has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.