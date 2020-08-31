Man charged after Randolph Co. deputies receive call about drug deals at Dollar General Store parking lot

ELKINS, W.Va. – A man has been charged after deputies responded to a 911 call about a drug deal in the Dollar General Store parking lot in Randolph County.

On Aug. 29, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at the Dollar General Store in the Beverly area of Randolph County. According to a criminal complaint, the caller stated she had seen three drug deals in the parking lot, involving a gold Saturn vehicle.

Prior to deputies’ arrival, they were notified that the vehicle left the parking lot and was heading South on Route 219. Deputies were then able to observe a car, matching the description, in the Bruce Hardwood area, according to the complaint.

Deputies said that West Virginia State Police were able to perform a traffic stop at the intersection of East Dailey Road with the gold Saturn. After approaching the vehicle, deputies observed drug paraphernalia on the passenger’s side floor board, according to the complaint. Deputies said they then asked the man to step out of the vehicle.

Robert Maxwell

The passenger was identified as Robert Maxwell, 29, of Elkins. Deputies said that when Maxwell stepped out of the vehicle, a glass pipe fell onto the ground.

Deputies then asked if Maxwell had anything else on his person, and he responded, “Yes, about a gram of weed,” according to the complaint.

After conducting a search of Maxwell, deputies located a bag of marijuana, a plastic bag with a crystal-like substance, two more glass pipes and several small bags used for distribution, according to the complaint. A vehicle search yielded in deputies finding a glass vile with baggies of a crystal-like substance and a set of digital scales, located under the passenger seat where Maxwell was sitting, the complaint stated,

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Paul Armstrong, who was facilitating the scale of drugs in the Dollar General Store parking lot, according to police investigation. Armstrong was arrested on several misdemeanor charges.

Maxwell was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with a $50,000 bail.