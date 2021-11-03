Man charged after report of suspicious vehicle results in deputies finding more than 20 grams of meth on his person

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a report of a suspicious vehicle resulted in deputies finding more than 20 grams of methamphetamine on his person.

On Nov. 2, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Mon Metro Drug Task Force who was behind a suspicious vehicle that later “came back as stolen” when the Monongalia Communications Center ran the information, according to a criminal complaint.

Duane Taylor

After the vehicle pulled into Sheetz on the Mileground, deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the vehicle’s operator, Duane Taylor, 34, of Morgantown, who “stated the vehicle was one of his friend’s and that it was given to him,” deputies said.

The vehicle was confirmed by Preston County law enforcement to be stolen, at which point deputies took Taylor into custody, according to the complaint.

While searching Taylor’s person, deputies located 21 grams of methamphetamine, deputies said.

Taylor has been charged with possession with intent and transferring/receiving a stolen vehicle. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $35,000 bond.