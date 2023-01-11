MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a reported sexual assault incident in Morgantown.

In Dec. of 2021, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to take a report of a sexual assault that was alleged to have occurred at a residence on Old Golden Blue Lane in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers spoke with the victim of the incident, she stated that Joseph McMasters, 22, of Broomall, Pennsylvania, had purchased some alcoholic beverages for her at a party and “she felt intoxicated,” officers said.

The victim then stated she was in McMasters’ residence in a bedroom where he performed multiple sexual acts on her while “she was in and out of consciousness,” according to the complaint.

McMasters has been charged with second degree sexual assault. He is currently not being held due to being on a personal recognizance bond; on Jan. 3, McMasters’ case was transferred to Monongalia County Circuit Court.

12 News asked officials at West Virginia University if McMasters was a student at WVU when the incident occurred and if a fraternity was involved in the investigation or had to be informed.

We received the following response:

To your first question, Joseph McMaster was a student in December 2021. On the second, this was an individual, not an organizational, issue related to the investigation.

12 News called the Monongalia Magistrate Court in an attempt to clarify the spelling of the name: McMaster or McMasters. Officials with the court said that its documents were spelled “McMasters.”