WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in Weston.

On Oct. 24, officers with the Weston Police Department were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy on Court Avenue for a call of an active robbery, according to a criminal complaint.

Wayne Marple

While en route, officers said they were informed that a man, later identified as Wayne Marple, 36, of Weston, had already left the store.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with an employee who was working during the incident, and she stated that Marple “walked up to the register and told her to empty the register”; the witness also stated that Marple said ‘Empty your ****ing register or I’m going to pull a gun,’ according to the complaint.

After taking a total of $523 from the store, Marple ran from the scene; officers were able to later identify Marple from “video surveillance, witness statement and evidence collected during the investigation,” officers said.

Marple has been charged with robbery. He is being held in Central Regional Jail without bond.