Man charged after running from police in Monongalia County

DELLSLOW, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found him after a pursuit through Monongalia County.

On Feb. 2, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a patrol of the area of W.Va. Rt. 7 near Dellslow when they saw a vehicle without an inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Wilson

When troopers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to perform a traffic stop, the vehicle’s driver, Christopher Wilson, 38, of Morgantown, “accelerated in speed,” troopers said.

At that time, Wilson “accelerated to speed in excess of 70 miles per hour” while on Tyrone Road, Cheat Road and Quarry Run Road, passing “several vehicles in no passing areas and on multiple blind turns,” according to the complaint.

After “an approximate 7.5 mile pursuit,” Wilson “drove into the woods off a private drive” and fled from it “after it became disabled,” troopers said.

Troopers tracked Wilson on foot with the assistance of a K9, and Wilson was located “hiding in a wooded area near Hummingbird Lane”; when he was arrested, troopers discovered he “had warrants for his arrest,” according to the complaint.

Wilson has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.