John Howell

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A man has been charged after sexually abusing a girl for at least three years in Doddridge County.

On June 12, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a sexual assault taking place at a residence in Doddridge County, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they made contact with the juvenile victim who stated that John Howell, 51, of Center Point, had made her perform sexual acts, and he would also perform sexual acts, troopers said.

Troopers spoke with Howell who “confessed that he had in the past three years had the victim to perform” sexual acts, according to the complaint.

Howell has been charged with sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.