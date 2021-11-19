Man charged after sexually assaulting teen boy in Salem and allegedly threatening to kill him if spoke about the incident

SALEM, W.Va. — A man has been charged after sexually assaulting a teen boy in Salem and threatening to kill him if he told anyone about the incident.

According to a criminal complaint signed by troopers with the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police, an adult male picked up a 14-year-old near a residence in Salem and took him to a fishing location on Dog Run Road in Salem.

Eric Leggett

The juvenile stated that when they arrived at the fishing spot, Eric Leggett, 40, of Salem, “got into the back seat of his vehicle with the juvenile, locked the doors and began touching the boy’s legs,” troopers said.

The boy told troopers that he told Leggett to stop, but Leggett did not; at that point, Leggett exposed himself to the minor and the boy “attempted to get out of the vehicle but could not because the doors were locked,” according to the complaint.

Leggett then “forcefully began pulling the juvenile’s pants down,” and performed sexual acts on the minor, after which Leggett “showed him a silver gun and told him if he told his mother what happened, he would end the boy’s life,” troopers said.

On Nov. 9, while troopers were reviewing a “phone dump” in relation to the reported sexual assault, they discovered a video clip containing child pornography on Leggett’s phone, according to the complaint.

Leggett has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.