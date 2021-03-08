Man charged after short vehicle, on-foot pursuit in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A man has been charged after leading deputies on a short pursuit in Marion County on Sunday.

A criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated that on Sunday, March 7, deputies were driving along Manley Chapel Rd. towards Koons Run Rd. when they observed a Honda CRV in front of them cross the double yellow line to the other side of the road to pass another vehicle, and nearly collide with an oncoming vehicle. Deputies said they then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the CRV, but the vehicle began to pull away from them at a high rate of speed.

John Snodgrass III

The complaint stated that deputies continued to follow the CRV and witnessed it run a stop sign before turning right onto Koons Run Rd. Deputies said they continued past the golf course when the driver, John Snodgrass III, 39, of Fairmont, jumped out of the vehicle and began to flee on foot. The complaint stated that after a brief chase, deputies were able to catch up to Snodgrass and place him under arrest.

The complaint also stated that deputies learned that the vehicle was registered to another individual and did not belong to Snodgrass. Deputies said they made contact with the vehicle’s owner, who stated she wasn’t home, but that Snodgrass did not have permission to have the vehicle.

Snodgrass has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and grand larceny. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $30,000.