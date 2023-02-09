CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly sleeping while he was supposed to be watching a young child in Shinnston.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in Shinnston for “a small child who appeared to be 4-to-5 years old that had walked to the store by himself,” according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, deputies learned that “the child advised staff that” … “his parents were home sleeping,” and when deputies arrived, the child’s mother came to the scene and stated that “she had left her son with a friend who was supposed to be watching him,” deputies said.

Mark Reeseman

The mother told deputies that it was Mark Reeseman, 43, of Clarksburg, and they traveled to a residence on Abraham Lincoln Drive in Shinnston to speak with Reeseman, according to the complaint.

While speaking to deputies, Reeseman said “he thought that [the child] was in his room the whole time,” and that Reeseman “was in the bathroom” … “and didn’t hear [the child] leave through the front door that was not secured,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies spoke with the child who stated that “he attempted to wake [Reeseman]” … “before he left the residence” … “but wasn’t able to before leaving through the front door,” according to the complaint.

Reeseman has been charged with child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.