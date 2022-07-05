MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after police say he stabbed another man in Morgantown more than 12 times.

On July 3, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of River Road in Morgantown for the report of a disturbance taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

Patrick Bolyard

While en route, troopers were informed that a man, later identified as Patrick Bolyard, 37, of Morgantown, was at a residence on River Road and refused to leave, deputies said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were informed that the homeowner had been stabbed by Bolyard, and while at the residence, deputies observed the victim and Bolyard “on the ground and a crowd of people around,” according to the complaint.

At that time, Bolyard was being subdued by multiple witnesses and the victim was “laying on his side with multiple stab wounds,” deputies said.

After Bolyard was taken into custody, witnesses stated that the incident started when Bolyard “was walking down the road and yelling obscenities and though he was on Rt. 19,” at which point Bolyard “started up [the victim’s] driveway”; witnesses said that “no one in the area knew who Bolyard was,” according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke with Bolyard, he said that “someone drove by his house earlier and yelled obscenities and threats at him, so he went looking for them,” deputies said.

The victim had more than 12 stab wounds, and the victim’s shirt showed “approximately 28 different puncture marks in it,” according to the complaint.

Bolyard has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.