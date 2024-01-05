MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a stabbing incident at the Bartlett House facility where he allegedly slashed a knife at a victim multiple times.

On Jan. 4, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were called to the Bartlett House Annex in Morgantown for a possible stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

The Bartlett House is a nonprofit that provides services, such as shelter, food and medical attention, homeless persons, according to its website.

David Deal

A victim had told hospital staff the stabbing occurred at the Bartlett House, and deputies identified David Deal, 57, who lived at an apartment there, as the suspect, deputies said.

Court documents say that deputies showed Deal a photo of the victim, and he stated “he knew him, but had no recollection of the incident.” Deputies were able to identify Deal as the individual “who attacked the victim” from video footage from the incident, according to the complaint.

Deputies also noted that in the interview with Deal, he was still wearing the same clothes as he was wearing at the time of the incident, deputies said.

Deputies said that in the video, Deal “can be seen coming at the victim with a large blade” and “slashing at the victim multiple times.” According to the complaint, the video shows the victim backing toward a corner outside the Bartlett House while holding “a plastic trash between him and Deal.”

“After slashing with the knife, Deal is seen walking away while the victim limps out from the corner with blood pooling from his left leg,” the complaint said.

The victim did undergo surgery after the incident, deputies said.

Deal has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.