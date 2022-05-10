BELINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a standoff with troopers in Barbour County.

On May 7, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of an altercation involving a firearm taking place at a home on Chestnut Flats Road in Belington, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Charles

While en route, troopers were informed that Michael Charles, 39, of Belington, was “actively carrying a long black firearm of an unknown caliber.” While taking cover from a distance, troopers made contact with Charles, troopers said.

At that time, Charles was “showing [troopers] his left side and left arm while keeping his right arm hidden,” and troopers believed that Charles still held the firearm in his right hand. While speaking with troopers, Charles tried to get them to walk away from cover, according to the complaint.

After speaking with Charles, troopers were able to get him to “place the long black firearm on the ground and exit the trailer with his hands visible.” However, when troopers attempted to detain Charles, he “resisted arrest and was subsequently secured,” troopers said.

Troopers later spoke with a victim of the incident at the Chestnut Flats Road residence and learned that one of the three victims had “wrestled with him causing a wound on his hand to open and bleed.” An additional victim said that Charles woke her up and pushed her and that “she feared he would strike her”; all of the victims said that Charles “was acting irrationally, paranoid and they feared [he] would shoot someone,” according to the complaint.

Charles has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.