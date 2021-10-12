Man charged after striking police cruiser during pursuit in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after striking a police cruiser during a pursuit in Elkins.

On Oct. 11, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were alerted to a motorcycle fleeing from officers with the Elkins Police Department on Robert E. Lee Avenue in the Flood Control Area of Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Woods

Shortly after, troopers saw the motorcycle, later determined to be driven by Joshua Woods, 29, of Valley Head, traveling behind them, troopers said.

Troopers then maneuvered their cruiser diagonally in the roadway in an attempt to “limit the suspect’s ability to flee and to stop oncoming traffic,” which failed to stop Woods as he “continued to flee,” according to the complaint.

While passing the cruiser, Woods “collided with the passenger’s side” of the troopers’ cruiser, which caused damage to the vehicle; however, Woods was able to keep his vehicle upright and continue fleeing, troopers said.

Woods was later taken into custody after being transported to Davis Medical Center where he refused treatment, according to the complaint.

Woods has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.