Man charged after taking boy to fight where the juvenile stabbed another youth, deputies say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after driving a juvenile to a fight with another youth where the victim was stabbed multiple times, deputies said.

Robert Williams

According to a criminal complaint written by officers with the Elkins Police Department, on Nov. 16, Robert Williams, 50, of Buckhannon, drove a male juvenile to Academy School in Buckhannon in order to confront another male juvenile.

Once Williams and the male arrived on scene, security camera footage showed that Williams approached a group of juveniles with the young male, deputies said.

During the altercation, the juvenile who Williams brought to the school began “waving [a knife] in the air before asking [the victim] to fight,” according to the complaint.

During the fight, the juvenile “stabbed 3 times and slashed once” the victim, and a cell phone video of the incident showed that Williams yelled “‘put it in him’ several times” as the juvenile attacked the victim with the knife, deputies said.

Williams has been charged with gross child neglect resulting in bodily injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.