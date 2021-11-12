CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after task force members find a “bulk amount of marijuana” while executing a search warrant on a Clarksburg residence.

On Nov. 11, members with the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence on Duncan Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

While executing the warrant, task force members made contact with Tirrell Harris, 24, of Clarksburg, in the upstairs hallway of the residence, officers said.

Upon completion of the search, task force members located a Glock 45 9mm semi-automatic pistol, $6,000 in U.S. currency, a “bulk amount” of marijuana which was “packaged in several different gallon zip-lock bags,” as well as several “opened vacuum-sealed bags used in an attempt to conceal the odor of marijuana while transporting from place to place,” according to the complaint.

Taskforce members also found other zip-lock bags, sets of scales, cups “used to weigh the drugs for smaller amounts for distribution,” officers said.

Harris has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.