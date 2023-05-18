FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after task force members say they found methamphetamine in his shoe while conducting a search in Fairmont.

On May 17, members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force conducted an investigation “involving the purchase of methamphetamine” in Marion County, according to a criminal complaint.

Thomas Masters

During that time, task force members conducted “a consensual search” of Thomas Masters, 29, of Fairmont, and located “approximately 30 grams” of a crystal-like substance in a shoe Masters was wearing, task force members said.

The substance later tested positive as methamphetamine, and Masters “made verbal admissions that he concealed the apparent methamphetamine to distribute the substance for financial profit,” according to the complaint.

Masters has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.