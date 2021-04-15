Man charged after task force officers find drugs in Lewis County home during search

HORNER, W.Va. — A man has been charged after task force officers said they found drugs in his Lewis County home during a search.

Timothy Robinson

On April 14, task force officers with the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit, along with the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Unit, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, performed a search warrant at a home on Spillway Road in Horner, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, officers found Timothy Robinson, 43, of Horner, inside his bedroom, the complaint states.

The search of the home led to task force officers finding a set of scales, individual bags and 32.6 grams of presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Robinson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.