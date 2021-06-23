Man charged after task force officers find drugs while executing search warrant on Morgantown residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One man has been charged after task force officers found drugs while executing a search warrant on a Morgantown residence.

Martin Tinsley

On June 22, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force and the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence on Hawks Nest Drive in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, task force officers came in contact with Martin Tinsley, 42, of Morgantown, and another individual, law enforcement officials said.

As a result of the search, task force officers seized more than 80 grams of “cocaine HCL also known as ‘powder cocaine’,” as well as $5,000 in cash and a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson handgun, according to the complaint.

Tinsley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

