CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man was charged after task force officers performed a controlled buy of marijuana in Clarksburg.

Nicholas Shelton

On June 7, members of the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to perform a controlled purchase of marijuana at a residence in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

On that date, the confidential informant purchased 17 grams of suspected marijuana from Nicholas Shelton, 25, of Clarksburg, “in exchange for $100,” task force members said.

Shelton was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.