Man charged after teen girl discloses incident of sexual abuse taking place at Mon County residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a teen girl disclosed an incident of sexual abuse that allegedly took place at a residence in Monongalia County.

Henry Yoho

Troopers with the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police learned of an incident which took place at a residence in Morgantown on Oct. 3, according to a criminal complaint.

On that date, a 15-year-old female stayed overnight at a residence during which time Henry Yoho, 47, of Morgantown “slept in the same bed as her,” troopers said.

In a later interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the juvenile victim stated that while she was sleeping, Yoho touched her inappropriately, according to the complaint.

The juvenile also stated that “she woke up because she could feel someone” touching her inappropriately, and when she woke up, Yoho “closed his eyes and acted like he was sleeping,” troopers said.

After the incident, troopers interviewed Yoho who “admitted to sleeping alone in the bed with the victim that night,” according to the complaint.

Yoho is charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.