Man charged after teen girl discloses sexual abuse from 2020 in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a female juvenile disclosed incidents of sexual abuse that took place in 2020 in Harrisville.

During a forensic interview with the Children’s Listening Place Advocacy Center in Parkersburg, a 16-year-old female disclosed details of sexual abuse which took place in November 2020 at a residence in the North Bend apartment complex in Harrisville, according to a criminal complaint.

Bill Bailey

The juvenile victim stated that Bill Bailey, 52, “instructed her to go to the bathroom” and then “removed her pants and underwear,” after which point he began sexually abusing her, officers with the Harrisville Police Department said.

The victim stated that “she was ‘really uncomfortable but did not say anything’,” and that once Bailey “was finished, she went to her bedroom and began crying,” according to the complaint.

In that same interview, the she stated that Bailey had inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions, but that “she was afraid to tell anyone of the sexual abuse because Bailey had anger issues and she was afraid of him,” officers said.

Bailey has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.