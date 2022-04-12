MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has been charged after a victim detailed years-long sexual abuse that happened in Morgantown.

On Jan. 3, a victim reported to the Morgantown Police Department that she was being sexually assaulted by an adult male, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told officers that Douglas Savage, 56, of Morgantown, had sexually abused her “from 14 to 18 years of age,” officers said.

During an interview, Savage told officers “that he was like a ‘father figure to the victim” and stated that “he had a sexual relationship with the victim while she was a juvenile,” according to the complaint.

Savage has been charged with sexual abuse. He is currently out on bond.