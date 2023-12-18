WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly telling Doddridge County deputies he “grew marijuana at his house.”

On Dec. 16, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department were on a routine patrol in the area of Grove Summers Road when they observed a vehicle drive past without a registration plate, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Martin

When deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with Christopher Martin, 39, of West Union, who was “trying to exit the vehicle,” and deputies “noticed the smell of marijuana emitting from him and the vehicle,” deputies said.

Deputies then spoke with Martin, who said that “he was on a test drive of that vehicle and he just got it yesterday,” and that “he didn’t have insurance,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies performed a search of the vehicle and located a firearm, a bag of presumed marijuana and a bag of presumed methamphetamine, deputies said.

A search of Martin’s person resulted in deputies locating “three packs Grower’s Choice cannabis seeds,” and Martin stated the presumed marijuana “was marijuana that he grew” and that “he got the seeds through the mail and he grew marijuana at his house,” according to the complaint.

Martin has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.