Man charged after traffic stop in Bridgeport results in officers finding more than 100 alprazolam pills

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a traffic stop in Bridgeport results in officers finding more than 100 alprazolam pills.

On Aug. 16, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a driver who appeared to be under the influence on W.Va. Rt. 50 in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

Tyler Romine

When officers made contact with the driver, identified as Tyler Romine, 30, of Clarksburg, they learned that he had an expired operator’s permit, officers said.

At that time, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrived and had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The K9’s sniff resulted in a positive indication, at which point officers performed a search of the vehicle which resulted in the discovery of multiple syringes, a set of digital scales, 127 alprazolam 2mg pills, and a “small amount” of methamphetamine, officers said.

Later, Romine “confessed to a member of the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force and claimed ownership of the pills,” according to the complaint.

Romine has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.