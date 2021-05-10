Man charged after traffic stop in Fairmont results in troopers finding marijuana and Xanax ‘ready for sale’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a traffic stop in Fairmont results in troopers finding marijuana and Xanax “ready for sale.”

On May 7, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were traveling in the area of Bellview in Fairmont when they observed a black Dodge Ram with no tail lights, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Hershman

When troopers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Hershman, 40, of Rivesville, and when they spoke with Hershman, he “looked down at the head lamp control and stated he had turned the automatic running lights off,” troopers said.

While speaking with Hershman, troopers “noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” and asked him to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After performing a frisk of Hershman, troopers found a “large amount of currency” in his pocket, and when troopers asked if he had any marijuana in the vehicle, Hershman replied “Yes, it was in the back in a bag,” troopers said.

When troopers searched the bag, they found “multiple bags of marijuana ready for sale,” a set of digital scales, U.S. currency and “multiple Xanax tablets in an unmarked green bottle ready for sale,” according to the complaint.

In a post-Miranda interview, Hershman stated that “he has sold and given marijuana to his friends,” and a search of Hershman’s phone “revealed Hershman was involved in illegal drug transactions,” troopers said.

Hershman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.