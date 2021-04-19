Man charged after troopers find 30 grams of marijuana in lunch pail while answering call in Gilmer County

LINN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers said they found 30 grams of marijuana in his lunch pail while answering a call in Gilmer County.

On April 17, troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 hang-up call at a home on Sand Fork Road in Linn, according to a criminal complaint.

Danny Helmick

When troopers arrived, they found Danny Helmick, 42, of Linn, outside the home. He had an active domestic violence protective order, which had not been served yet against a resident of the home, troopers said.

Troopers served Helmick the DVPO, and since the document stated that Helmick was in possession of a firearm, troopers asked for permission to search his motorcycle, to which he consented. During that time, Helmick said “there was a little bit of weed in his lunch pale(sic),” according to the complaint.

When police searched the lunch pail, they found 30 grams of presumed marijuana, as well as a set of digital scales, $67 in cash and three small bags, troopers said.

At that time, Helmick told deputies “he had purchased 2 ounces of marijuana a couple of weeks prior,” according to the complaint.

Helmick has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is being held in Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $10,000.