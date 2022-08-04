FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers say they found dozens of Suboxone strips while on patrol in Marion County.

Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid dependence, but the substance can be addictive itself.

On Wednesday, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were performing surveillance at a “high drug trafficking area” on Norway Road in Marion County, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Keener

During that time, troopers observed a vehicle pull up to the side of the road, and two people, one of whom troopers identified as Robert Keener, 32, of Fairmont, entered it and during that time troopers observed “something suspicious occurring or about to occur.”

When troopers drove up to the suspect vehicle, Keener “walked around the truck and tossed an item into the weeds,” before asking everyone in the vehicle to exit so a search could be performed, according to the complaint.

In plain view in the vehicle’s middle console, troopers observed “foil and plastic tubes,” and when troopers located what Kenner had thrown into the weeds, it amounted to 10 Suboxone strips, troopers said.

A further search resulted in troopers locating 33 Suboxone strips, which individuals in the vehicle stated Keener provided them with, the complaint states.

Keener has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.