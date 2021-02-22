Man charged after troopers find drugs and a firearm on his person during a traffic stop in Preston County

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers said they found drugs and a firearm on his person during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On Feb. 19, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were performing a routine patrol in the area of Reedsville when they observed a man exiting a vehicle at a hot spot and “acting in a suspicious manner,” according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph Shrout

Once the man, identified as Joseph Shrout, 39, of Independence, exited the hot spot, he switched seats with another individual in the vehicle, at which point the vehicle began to travel south on W.Va. Rt. 92, troopers said.

Troopers followed the vehicle to Browns Mills Store where the driver once again pulled off the road and troopers then performed a traffic stop due to no lights illuminating the registration plate, according to the complaint.

During the stop, troopers smelled “the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” and also saw “a large knife” on Shrout’s hip; after asking Shrout to exit the vehicle, troopers then performed a search of his person, troopers said.

In that search, troopers found a pink SCCY 9mm pistol with nine rounds in the magazine, which troopers learned was entered into NCIC as stolen, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, troopers said they found a set of digital scales, a metal scoop, a knife, a clear plastic bag containing a clear crystal substance of presumed methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance of presumed marijuana, a paper fold containing presumed heroin and a rubber container of presumed cocaine.

After being read his Miranda rights, Shrout “stated he does sell controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

Shrout has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.