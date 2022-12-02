GREENWOOD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.

Robert Stull

On Nov. 30, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Long Run Road in Greenwood with “improper lighting equipment,” according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers were able to make contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Robert Stull, 29, of Pennsboro, and observed “multiple” clear bags and “a grinding device” in plain view in the vehicle, troopers said.

After being asked to exit the vehicle, a search was performed on Stull’s person during which troopers located “a green pill bottle” in Stull’s pocket which held clonazepam tablets, according to the complaint.

Upon a full search of the vehicle, troopers located “a large amount” of presumed methamphetamine as well as 10 pills identified to be naloxone hydrochloride, troopers said.

Stull has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.