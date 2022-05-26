WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Webster County.

Christopher Wilson

On May 25, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received several calls about a person using drugs in a vehicle on Kingfisher Road in Webster County, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers made contact with the man in the driver’s seat, identified as Christopher Wilson, 35, of Webster Springs, troopers said.

When troopers performed a search of Wilson’s person for possible weapons, they found “a possible crack pipe” which Wilson claimed “he forgot was there” and it was his, according to the complaint.

Upon a further search, troopers located “a large amount” of methamphetamine, $965 in cash, as well as 12 white “sublingual 8mg” pills, troopers said.

In a post-Miranda interview, Wilson stated that “he had sold the car he was driving” and that “he was to leave the large bag of meth and pills in the front seat and walk back to his residence,” according to the complaint.

Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.