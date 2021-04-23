Man charged after troopers find drugs during wreck investigation in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers find drugs during a wreck investigation in Lewis County.

On Apr. 22, troopers with the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle accident on U.S. Rt. 19 and Mcwhorter Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Patrick Carr

While en route, troopers were informed that the vehicle’s driver, Patrick Carr, 31, of Buckhannon, “fled on foot and then returned to the scene,” and troopers were informed that he had “run toward the creek,” before he returned, troopers said.

Upon a search of Carr’s person, troopers found two heroin stamps in his front pocket, at which point Carr stated that ‘he did not know what heroin was,’ according to the complaint.

During an accident investigation, troopers found 2.5 “bundles” of heroin, five clonazepam tablets, as well as a “used heroin stamp” in Carr’s wallet, troopers said.

Carr told troopers that “he never made it to the bridge but was going to the Junction to make a call about his wreck as he couldn’t find his phone,” but that “he found it when he went back to the scene,” according to the complaint.

During the initial pat down, troopers had found Carr’s phone on his person, troopers said.

Carr has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.